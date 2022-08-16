BPSC Judicial Interview 2022 letter out at bpsc.bih.nic.in for 691 Candidates, 31st Bihar Judicial Services exam starts from 22 Aug onwards

BPSC Judicial Interview 2022 letter released at bpsc.bih.nic.in: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview letters for 31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 04/2020). All those who have qualified for the interview round can download their admit cards from the official website of BPSC – bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the official notice, the commission will conduct a Judicial Services 2021 Interview round between August 22 to September 3, 2022 at various exam centres of the state. The interviews will be conducted in two sittings-from 10.30. A.M. morning and from 2.15 afternoon. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download BPSC Judicial Interview 2022 letter.

How and Where to download BPSC Judicial Interview 2022 letter?

1. Candidates are required to visit the official website of BPSC – bpsc.bih.nic.in.

2. Click on the notification link that reads ‘Interview Letters: For Candidates appearing in interview between 22nd August – 3rd September, 2022 under 31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 04/2020)’.

3. Then, a page will appear where the candidates are required to enter their registration/roll number, captcha and click on the submit button.

4. Then, BPSC Judicial Interview 2022 letter will be displayed on the screen.

5. Candidates are required to download BPSC Judicial Interview 2022 letter and save it for future reference.

A total of 691 candidates are going to appear for the interview round for 31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 04/2020). The candidates have been advised to download BPSC Judicial Interview 2022 letter as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website of BPSC – bpsc.bih.nic.in. The candidates have also been advised to carry all of their essential documents along with originals at the time of verification.

This drive is being done to recruit 221 vacant posts in different departments. The online application process for 31 st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination was started on 19 February 2021 and ended on 18 March 2021.