BPSC Jobs 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission invites applications for 6,421 headmaster posts – check notification, qualification, last date here

The last date for online application for the BPSC vacancy is March 28 and the application process began on March 5.

BPSC Jobs: The notification for the recruitment of Headmasters in senior secondary schools under the Bihar state education department has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The commission has notified a total of 6,421 vacancies and candidates that are interested can apply online by visiting onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

To apply, the BPSC jobs aspirant needs to fulfil the following eligibility criteria:

The BPSC applicant should be an Indian citizen residing in the state of Bihar.

The applicant should be a postgraduate from a recognized university with at least 50 per cent marks.

The applicant should at least have a BSc Ed/BEd/BA Ed degree from a recognized institute.

The applicant should have a minimum of 10 years of continuous experience in the post of Secondary Teacher in State, Municipal Body institution or Government School under Panchayati Raj institution.

The candidate should have done a minimum of 12 Years of continuous service on the post of Secondary Teacher in School, which has C.B. S.EA.C. SE./BSEB permanent affiliation.

The applicant should have a minimum of 8 years of continuous service on the post of Senior Secondary Teacher in State, Municipal Body Institution or Government School under Panchayati Raj Institution.

The candidate should have 10 years of minimum continuous service on the post of Senior Secondary Teacher in the school having permanent affiliation from B.S.E.B/C.B.S.M.C.S.E.

The experience for the BPSC opening will be calculated on the basis of the date of joining or from the date of acquiring training qualification, or whichever is later.