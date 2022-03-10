BPSC Exam: Bihar Public Service Commission announces new date for 67th CCE Prelims exam — check exam date

The registration for the BPSC 67th CCE began on September 30 2021, and concluded on November 15.

BPSC CCE Exam 2021: The revised exam date for the 67th combined competitive prelims exam (CCE) 2021 has been announced by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The date on which the exam would be conducted is May 7, 2022. For further information regarding the exam, candidates can visit the official website of BPSC – bpsc.bih.nic.in

The 67th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) prelims 2021 exam was to be held on January 23, 2022 but was later postponed by the BPSC. The commission had later announced that the exam will be conducted on April 30. Now, the commission has announced a final date for the prelims to be May 7 this year.

The commission had earlier also revised the number of vacancies notified for the 67th combined competitive exam (CCE). The new notice states that 20 more vacancies were added that makes it to the total of 575 vacancies that would be filled through this recruitment process.

The candidates would need to qualify the preliminary exam followed by the main exam to get selected for the job. Candidates will also have to qualify a physical eligibility test (PET) as well.