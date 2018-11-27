BPSC civil services admit card to be released tomorrow; check details

Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 64th Civil Services Preliminary examination admit card will be released on Wednesday. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 64th Common Combined Competitive Examination is scheduled to be held on December 16 in a single session. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Civil Services Prelims exam admit card will be spread over two pages: The first page will contain the details about the candidate while the second one will contain important instructions for candidates.

If any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the admit card, they can get in contact with the BPSC’s office on all working days between 10 am – 5 pm. The Commission has also issued a helpline number: 0612-2215795, and 09297739013.

The last date to download the admit card is December 14.

The BPSC Prelims examination will be objective type with questions being asked from General Knowledge topics such as General Science, Current Affairs of National and International importance, History of India and History of Bihar, Geography, Geography of Bihar and Important Rivers, State Affair and Economy of India, Changes in Economy of Bihar after Independence, National Freedom Struggle and Bihar’s role in it, and question to test general mental ability of a candidate.

Candidates will be given two hours to attempt all the questions asked in the exam and will carry 150 marks. Candidates successful in qualifying the Prelims exam will have to appear in the Mains examination, which will be conducted later.