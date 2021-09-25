BPSC 67th Combined Competitive Exam Notified: Registrations for 729 vacancies open from September 30

Applicants for the BPSC 67th CCE must have a graduation degree from a recognised university. (File)

BPSC 67th Combined Competitive Exam: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified the 67th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE). The commission has advertised 729 vacancies that would be filled through the recruitment process. Of these, 174 vacancies are reserved for women, the commission’s notice said.

BPSC 67th Combined Competitive Exam Registration: Registrations for the 67th BPSC CCE will open on September 30 and close on November 5. Candidates will have to pass the preliminary examination and then the mains to be eligible for the job. The candidates will have to undergo a physical eligibility test as well. The preliminary exam will take place on December 12, according to the commission’s official schedule. Details of the advertisement can be found at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC CCE Eligibility: Applicants for the BPSC 67th CCE must have a graduation degree from a recognised university. The applicant also cannot be below 20 years old as on August 1, 2021, while applying. The commission has set the upper age limit for applications at 37 years. For women candidates and those belonging to the SC category, the age limit is set at 40 years. The age limit for ST candidates is 42 years.

BPSC 67th CCE Date: The exam was earlier scheduled to take place on March 21 and 22, 28 and 29, but had to be postponed following the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state during the second wave of the pandemic.

BPSC 67th CCE Application Fee: Candidates from general and OBC categories and those appearing from other states for the 729 vacancies will have to pay an application fee of Rs 600, either online or via bank challan at any State Bank of India branch. The application fee for candidates from the SC/ST/physically handicapped (PH) categories and women has been set at Rs 150.