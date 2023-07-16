BPSC begins registration for 69th Combined Competitive Examination! Check all application details here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) started the registration process on July 15 for Integrated 69th Combined Competitive Examination. Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply can do so at the official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

What is the last date of application?

The last date to apply for the BPSC 69th CCE vacancies is August 5, 2023, and the minimum qualification required is to be a graduate. However, the minimum age limit to apply varies from post to post.

BPSC 69th CCE: Steps to apply

Step 1: Open the official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Open the registration link for 69th CCE

Step 3: Enter your information such as name, mobile number, email address, date of birth as asked

Step 4: After filling the details, submit the registration form

Step 5: Now log in using your credentials, i.e., your username and password

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload all the required documents

Step 6: Save and submit, and then pay the fees

Step 7: Download the application form for future reference

How much is the application fee?

According to IE, the application fee for open category is is Rs 600, and for SC, ST, women, PwD (with 40 per cent disability) candidates belonging to the state of Bihar, the fees is Rs 150. The report says that the registrations will be done through ‘One-Time Registration’ (OTR) process.