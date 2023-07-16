scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

BPSC begins registration for 69th Combined Competitive Examination! Check all application details here

The last date to apply for the vacancies is August 5, 2023.

Written by FE Online
BPSC 69th CCE
The minimum age limit to apply varies from post to post. (Representational Picture)

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) started the registration process on July 15 for Integrated 69th Combined Competitive Examination. Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply can do so at the official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

What is the last date of application?

The last date to apply for the BPSC 69th CCE vacancies is August 5, 2023, and the minimum qualification required is to be a graduate. However, the minimum age limit to apply varies from post to post.

Also Read

BPSC 69th CCE: Steps to apply

Step 1: Open the official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Also Read

Step 2: Open the registration link for 69th CCE

Step 3: Enter your information such as name, mobile number, email address, date of birth as asked

Step 4: After filling the details, submit the registration form

Step 5: Now log in using your credentials, i.e., your username and password

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload all the required documents

Step 6: Save and submit, and then pay the fees

Step 7: Download the application form for future reference

Also Read

How much is the application fee?

According to IE, the application fee for open category is is Rs 600, and for SC, ST, women, PwD (with 40 per cent disability) candidates belonging to the state of Bihar, the fees is Rs 150. The report says that the registrations will be done through ‘One-Time Registration’ (OTR) process.

More Stories on
Jobs India

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 16-07-2023 at 12:16 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS