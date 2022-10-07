BPSC Assistant Engineer Exam schedule released – Check details at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Ending the wait for a large number of candidates, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the dates for the Assistant Engineer (AE) – Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical competitive exams. Those candidates who are looking to check their results can do so at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the exam will be held in three shifts on October 13, 2022, and October 14, 2022. The exam will be for one hour. While the exam in the first shift will be held from 10 am to 11 am, the exam on the second shift will be held from 11:20 am to 12:30 am. The third shift will be held from 1 pm to 2 pm.

The admit card for the exam will be released on October 7, 2022. Here’s how candidates can download their admit card.

1) Candidates may first visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

2) Once on the homepage, candidates may click on the link showing the BPSC AE admit card.

3) Now, candidates will be required to submit their credentials as asked at the time of submission.

4) After this, admit card will appear on the screen.

5) Candidates will now download the admit card.

6) After downloading their admit card, candidates must keep it safely for future use.

It may be noted that candidates will be required to carry their admit card to the exam hall as without it they won’t be allowed to appear for the exam. Earlier, the BPSC through its official notification, had informed that the BPSC assistant engineer mains exam had been postponed, which was to be held on June 12, 2022, and June 13, 2022.

Earlier this month, the commission released the BPSC 67th prelims answer key 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the exam were advised to check the same at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.The prelims exam was held on September 30, 2022, between 12.00 PM to 2.00 PM in only one shift in 38 districts across the state.