BPSC 68th CCE: Commission adds 43 new vacancies in Disaster Management dept – Know where to apply

As many as 43 new posts have been added by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) to the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam (CCE). With this addition, the total number of vacancies has now gone up to 324. According to the commission’s announcement, these posts are in the Disaster Management department.

The post for which the new vacancies have been advertised, is Assistant Disaster Management officer, Disaster Management Department. The minimum age to apply for these posts is 21 years.

Last date to apply extended

The commission has also extended the last date to apply for the examination up to January 10, 2023, with an additional fee. Earlier, the last date to apply was December 30, 2022.

According to the commission, the application fee for the general category is Rs 600 and for those in Bihar’s Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories, the fees is Rs 150.

Change in exam pattern

The commission has made some major changes to this year’s exam pattern. As per the updated scheme, there will be negative markings for all questions in the Prelims exam. “Negative marking should be uniformly on all the 150 questions. There will be one mark for a correct answer and -1/4th for a wrong answer,” the commission said, IE reported. Moreover, in the Mains examination, the optional paper will carry only 100 marks, instead of 300.

BPSC 68th Prelims Exam: Steps to apply

Visit the official site of BPSC — bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on “apply online” link on the homepage

Click on “BPSC online application” link

Fill the application form and pay the fees

Submit the application