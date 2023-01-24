BPSC 68th CCE 2023: Prelims exam dates out, admit card to be released on THIS day

Bihar Public Service Commission 2023: The schedule for the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination has recently been declared by the Bihar Public Service Commission. The official website says that the exam will be conducted on 12 and 28 February from 12 noon to 2 PM. All those applicants who will be appearing for this examination can review the announcement at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The official website also says that the admit card will be available on January 28.

The examination will be conducted at 805 locations spread over 38 districts.

Some other important details for the examination have also been disclosed by the commission. As per the revised marking scheme, each question in the exam will now carry a penalty.

According to BPSC, all 150 questions will uniformly get negative markings. Each right answer will be of one mark and -1/4th for a wrong answer. This means that candidates will receive 1 point for each correct answer, and 0.25 marks will be subtracted for each incorrect answer.

BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2023: How to download it?

Step 1: Visit the official website, which is bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link available for downloading the BPSC 68th Prelims hall ticket there on the homepage.

Step 3: Simply enter your login details such as your Registration number and password.

Step 4: After this, your admit card will be there on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and keep it for future purposes.

For an admit card, candidates must note that it will not be sent by post.

Applicants should keep in mind that the list of those who were disqualified for the 68th CCE Preliminary test was made public by the Commission on January 20, 2023. The official website says that in total 771 applicants were disqualified from this competitive examination.

