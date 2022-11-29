BPSC 68th CCE 2022 notification out at bpsc.bih.nic.in – Check important dates, vacancies, and more

BPSC 68th CCE 2022 notification: The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC has released the notification for 68th combined competitive exam (CCE) on its website. The candidates who are willing to appear in the said exam can download the notification PDF from the official website of BPSC – bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 281 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process out of which 76 vacancies are reserved for women candidates. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications latest by Dec 20, 2022.

BPSC 68th CCE 2022: Eligibility Criteria

To appear in the BPSC 68th CCE 2022, the candidates must have a graduation level degree from a recognised university. The age of the candidate must not be exceeded 37 years. The candidates should note that there will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category. The candidates have been advised to check the official notification released by the commission for detailed information.

How to apply for BPSC 68th CCE 2022?

The candidates are required to follow the instructions given below to register themselves for BPSC 68th CCE 2022.

Visit bpsc.bih.nic.in to access the BPSC website

Click on the notification link that reads ‘ BPSC 68th CCE 2022’ flashing on the homepage

Register yourself with the details instructed by the commission

Upload supporting documents and pay application fee

Now, download BPSC 68th CCE 2022 application form and keep it for future use

Direct link to download BPSC 68th CCE 2022 notification

Online Application link

What is the BPSC 68th CCE 2022 exam date?

The commission has yet not released the exam dates for BPSC 68th CCE 2022. The candidates will be able to check the prelims exam dates in due course of time. It is expected that the commission will announce the exam and admit card dates after the completion of the application procedure.

What is the BPSC 68th CCE 2022 exam pattern?

The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the prelims and mains exam. Those who will qualify for the prelims exam will be called for mains. The final selection of the candidate will be based on the mains, and interview round.

What is the BPSC 68th CCE 2022 application fee?

The candidates will have to pay the prescribed fee through any mediums – UPI, Internet banking, credit card, debit cards, others. Candidates from the general category must pay an application fee of Rs. 600, while those from Bihar’s scheduled castes and scheduled tribes must pay Rs. 150. Candidates can directly access the online application link by clicking on the above pasted link.