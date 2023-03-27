BPSC 68 CCE 2022 Prelims Result out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check cut off, direct link and more

BPSC 68 CCE 2022 Prelims Result: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has finally released the BPSC 68 CCE 2022 Prelims Result today, Mar 27, 2023. The candidates who appeared in the BPSC 68 CCE 2022 Prelims can download the result from the official website of BPSC – bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 68 CCE 2022 Prelims was conducted on February 12 at 806 exam centres located in 38 districts of the state wherein a total of 2,58,036 candidates appeared in the exam this year, out of the total 3,590 have been recommended as qualified as per the data shared by the commission. The candidates can download BPSC 68 CCE 2022 Prelims results followed by the easy steps given below.

BPSC 68 CCE 2022 Prelims: How to download?

Visit the official website of BPSC – bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘Results: 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination’ flashing on the homepage

It will take you to a new PDF

Check roll number wise result and save it for future reference

https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2023-03-26-01.pdf

BPSC 68 CCE 2022 Prelims: Check cut off marks

Category Cut Off Marks Unreserved 91.00 Unreserved (Female) 84.00 EWS 87.25 EWS (Female) 81.25 SC 79.25 SC (Female) 66.50 ST 74.00 ST (Female) 65.75 EBC 86.50 EBC (Female) 76.75 BC 87.75 BC (Female) 80.00 BCL 78.75 Disabled (VI) 69.50 Disabled (DD) 62.75 Disabled (OH) 79.25 Disabled (MD) 54.75 Grandchild of ex-freedom fighter 80.75

What’s next?

All those who will qualify in the prelims exam will be able to appear in the mains exam. The date and time for the exam will be announced in due course of time. The candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for more details.