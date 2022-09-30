BPSC 67th Prelims Exam conducted today – Check details here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducted the 67th Combined (Preliminary) competitive examination across the state on September 30, 2022. The exams were held between 12 pm and 2 pm. Earlier, issuing a notification, the commission had said that students must reach the examination centre two hours before the scheduled time. Students were also asked to enter the examination hall one hour before the start of the exam.

The commission has also shared a list of items that won’t be allowed at the time of the exam, which includes Bluetooth, mobile, wifi gadget, pager, electronic pen, smart watches, whitener, blade, and eraser, among others. In case a candidate is found to have carried any such item, he/she will be debarred from appearing in the exam by the commission, the notification said.

Apart from these, any kind of marking or underlining was prohibited on the OMR answer sheet. In case of not following the rule, candidates may have to face disciplinary action. They were to read the instructions carefully mentioned on the admit card as well as the OMR mark sheet and follow them. They were required to circle the answers which they feel were correct, otherwise, it would be cancelled.

The exam was held in 38 districts across 1,153 exam centres. Through this exam, the commission is looking to fill 807 posts across the state. Around 6 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

The final list of candidates will be chosen on the basis of the preliminary exam. Main exam and the interview. The commission had earlier released the admit card on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The commission had earlier revised the dates for the 67th Combined Competitive prelims exam (CCE) 2021. Revising the date, the commission announced that the exam will be held on September 30, 2022, as against the previous dates of September 20, 2022, and September 22, 2022. The decision to change the dates was announced after protests by candidates.