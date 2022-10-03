BPSC 67th prelims answer key 2022 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in: Raise objections if any by October 12

BPSC 67th prelims answer key 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the BPSC 67th prelims answer key 2022 on its website. All those who appeared in the BPSC 67th prelims exam can download their answer keys from the official website of BPSC – bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 67th prelims exam was held on September 30 between 12.00 PM to 02.00 P.M. in a single sitting in the total 38 districts across the state. Now, the answer keys of series A, B, C and D have been uploaded on the official website of BPSC. Candidates can download BPSC 67th prelims answer key 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How and where to download BPSC 67th prelims answer key 2022?

-Visit the official website of BPSC – bpsc.bih.nic.in.

-Click on the notification link that reads ‘Invitation of Objection to Answers of 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Re-Examination held on 30/09/2022. Provisional Answer Keys :: General Studies – Booklet Series A, B, C, D’ flashing on the homepage.

-Download BPSC 67th prelims answer key 2022.

In case, any candidate has doubt against the BPSC 67th prelims answer key 2022 can raise objections latest by October 12. The applications will be submitted through offline mode. The applications should reach the Joint Secretary cum Controller of Examination, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path (Bailey Road), Patna.