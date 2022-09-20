BPSC 67th prelims Admit Card 2022 out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check how and where to download

BPSC 67th prelims Admit Card 2022: Finally, the wait is over. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit cards for 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Re-Exam on its website. Candidates can now download their admit cards followed by the easy steps given below.

According to the official notice, the commission has scheduled the BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 on September 30 at various exam centers in the state. Registered candidates have been advised to download BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card by using their essential credentials on the login page available on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The candidates should note that if there is any discrepancy found in the admit card, they may carry their government-issued identification cards such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID card etc. on the day of the exam along with the hard copy of the admit card. No candidate will be entertained without BPSC admit cards. Candidates can follow the instructions given below for downloading the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Re-Exam Admit Card 2022.

How and Where to download BPSC 67th prelims Admit Card 2022?