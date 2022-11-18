BPSC 67th CCE Prelim Exam: To check results log in bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 67th CCE Result: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Thursday announced the results for 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary exam 2021. The candidates who wrote BPSC 67th CCE exam can directly check their results at the official website: bpsc.bih.nic.in .

BPSC conducted the 67 CCE re-exam on September 30 this year.

Answer key and cut-off marks for various categories was released by BPSC. A total of 18 different categories have been evolved. It has fixed 113 cut-off marks for unreserved male category while 109 marks for unreserved female category.

Here is how to check BPSC 67th CCE result

Step 1: Visit BPSC’s official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: You can click on the link, ‘BPSC 67th Combined (preliminary) competitive re-examination results’

Step 3: You can now view the result and save it for your future reference

5039 candidates, falling under unreserved category, cleared the BPSC exam while 1067 aspirants from EWS category declared successful.

1411 students from SC category and 107 under ST category cleared the exam. A total of 11,607 candidates were announced successful.