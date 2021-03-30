  • MORE MARKET STATS

BPSC 66th Mains date out; check registration date, document verification and other details

March 30, 2021 2:04 PM

The exams will be held in two shifts between 10 am to 1 pm and the second between 2 pm and 5 pm

BPSC 66th Mains: Bihar Public Service Commission has released the dates of the 66th combined main entrance exam. The registration process for the same will take place between April 6 and April 30. The interested candidates have been requested to log in to the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in for details. The exams will be conducted on June 5.

The last date for the submission of documents for verification is May 7 till 5 PM. The documents need to mailed to BPSC, 15, Nehru Paath (Beli Road), Patna-800001. Candidates have been asked to mention registration number, application number and bar code on the hard copy they are sending to the BPSC office for verification.

The exams will be held in two shifts between 10 am to 1 pm and the second between 2 pm and 5 pm. The exams will be held for three hours. The minimum qualifying criteria is 40 per cent marks. The cut-off for reserved category candidates is lower than the general category.  Candidates clearing the main exam will be called for an interview conducted for 120 marks. The final merit list will be prepared based on the marks secured in the mains and interview.

The vacancies that will be filled through BPSC Combined examination are Block Panchayat Raj Official, Superintendent of Police, Upper Election Officers, Bihar Probation Officers, Planning Commissioners, Jail Superintendent etc.

A total of 562 vacancies will be filled through BPSC recruitment process. 169 posts are reserved for female candidates. The preliminary exams were held on December 27, 2020, and results were declared on March 24. A total of 2.8 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of which close to 9000 candidates cleared the prelims

