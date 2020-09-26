  • MORE MARKET STATS

BPSC 66th CCE 2020: Notification out! Registration starts from tomorrow – How to apply

By: |
Updated: Sep 26, 2020 1:08 PM

The window to fill the online application form opens from September 28 and will remain active till October 20. All candidates must fill their application form before October, after which no application forms will be accepted by the commission.

The candidates upto the age of 37 years are eligible to sit for the exam. Moreover, relaxation has also been provided to the candidates from reserved categories according to relevant government rules.

BPSC 66th Notification 2020: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification for recruitment under the Bihar Combined Civil Service for the year 2020. The notification, which has invited applications for about 731 posts, has been put out on the official website of the BPSC — www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. The registration for the pre exams will start from tomorrow (September 27). But before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification available on the official website.

Here are some important details

Application Date

Exam Date

According to the notification released by the BPSC, the preliminary examination for the recruitment process will be conducted on 27 December, 2020. The selected students who qualify in the preliminary exam will then have to sit for the Mains exam and subsequently for the interview stage. The final merit will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidates in the Mains and the Interview stage.

Age Eligibility

How to Apply

Visit the official website of the BPSC- onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Click on ‘BPSC 66th Civil Services Exam 2020’

Then, click on the registration link

Fill the details in the application form

Candidates will also have to upload their scanned photograph and signatures appended with their forms. The last stage will be the payment of the online application fee after which their application will be completed.

Candidates who are selected through the BPSC state civil services exam are posted in different administrative departments under the state government of Bihar that includes Police, Revenue, Panchayat etcetera. Some of the most sought after posts by the students are those of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), District President (Home Department), Assistant Commission of State taxes among others.

