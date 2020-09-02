BPSC 2020 recruitment: Notification for Assistant Professor released; check details

On or before 05 October 2020, interested and qualified candidates can apply for BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for 306 Civil Engineering Assistant Professors’ Posts in Govt. Colleges of engineering under the Department of Science & Technology. On or before 05 October 2020, interested and qualified candidates can apply for BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020.

BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment Eligibility criteria

Candidates with a certain qualification in education i.e. B.E / B.Tech / B.S / B.Sc (Eng.) and M.E / M.Tech / M.S or integrated first-class or equivalent M.Tech in Civil Engineering can apply to BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 online.

Candidates should have first-class or equivalent B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc (Engg.) and M.E / M.Tech / M.S or integrated M.Tech in Civil Engineering in either degree.

Candidates are advised to search the posts notification connexion for information about the Educational Qualification.

BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment: How to apply

Interested and qualified candidates can apply on BPSC’s official website from 04 September-21 September 2020. Candidates should notice that they will have to submit a hard copy of the application to the Bihar Public Service Commission office by 12 October 2020 at the latest upon submission of the online applications.

For more information regarding the BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification, candidates are advised to check the official notification PDF hyperlink provided in the article.

BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020: Important dates

Days of registration: 04 September–21 September 2020

Last date for filing the application fee online: 25 September 2020

Last date to apply your application online: 05 October 2020

Last date of receipt for submission of a hard copy: 12 October 202