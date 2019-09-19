BPSC 2019 recruitment: Applications invited for multiple government job posts in Bihar at bpsc.bih.nic.in | Check details

BPSC assistant engineer recruitment 2019!

BPSC assistant engineer recruitment 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer – Mechanical and Civil, in the Minor Water Resources Department of Bihar State Government. The registration process for the exam began on September 16 and will continue untill September 26. Interested candidates can apply through the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in. Once the application process is completed candidates can pay the application fees by September 30, 2019. However, they need to remember that the application forms can be filled online till October 4. Those who want to send their application forms offline will have to do so through speed post, but the same should reach BPSC by October 21, 5 pm.

BPSC assistant engineer recruitment 2019: Important Dates:

Registration process begins: September 16, 2019

Registration process ends: September 26, 2019

Last date of online submission of application: October 4, 2019

Last date of offline submission of application: October 4, 2019

BPSC recruitment 2019: Total number of vacant post: 28

Total number of vacant posts in Mechanical engineering department: 10 Gen – Posts, EWS – 01 Post, EBC – 01 Post, BC – 03 Posts

Total number of vacant posts in Civil engineering department: 18 General – 09 Posts, EWS – 02 Posts, EBC – 02 Posts, BC – 05 Posts

BPSC assistant engineer recruitment 2019: Selection process

The candidates will have to appear for written exams at first, where 40 per cent will be considered as the pass marks of the exam. However, for For SC, ST and PwD candidates the passing marks are 36.5 per cent, 34 per cent and 32 per cent respectively.

The exam will have six papers of which four are mandatory and two are elective.

BPSC recruitment 2019: Age Limit:

The candidates appearing for the exam should be between 21 to 37 years of age. However, upper age limit relaxation will be allowed to the reserved category candidates.

BPSC assistant engineer recruitment 2019: Application fees:

For General and OBS category candidates: Rs 750

For SC/ ST candidates: Rs 200

BPSC recruitment 2019: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a BE or BTech degree in Engineering Degree in Civil or Mechanical engineering from any recognized university or institute approved by AICTE, otherwise, they will not be eligible for this recruitment.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) came into existence on April 1, 1949, after its separation from the Commission for the States of Orissa and Madhya Pradesh. It carries recruitment examinations on behalf of the Bihar government in various departments and posts of the government.