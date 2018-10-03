BPCL Recruitment 2018: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited jobs alert! What aspirants need to know about how to apply online

The selected candidate will be placed in Grade 7 in the pay scale of Rs 13800-41000.

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has advertised for the post of craftsman (mechanical), craftsman (electrical), craftsman (instrument) and process technician at Mumbai refinery. Interested candidates can apply online from September 29 to October 14, 2018. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. There is no application fee for these posts. But before applying, the candidates are required to carefully read the detailed advertisement and ensure that they meet the prescribed eligibility criteria.

Here are some important details:

Pay & Benefits: The selected candidate will be placed in Grade 7 in the pay scale of Rs 13800-41000. In addition to Basic Pay, the appointed candidates will also be entitled to other benefits/allowances as applicable.

Age Limit

Minimum 18 years and maximum 30 years as on January 1, 2019 for general candidates, relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC(NCL) candidates against the reserved posts.

PWDs with a degree of disability not less than 40 per cent will be given age relaxation of up to 10 years (up to 15 years for PWDs belonging to SC/ST category and up to 13 years for PWDs belonging to OBC category).

The Candidates domiciled in Jammu & Kashmir between January 1, 1980 and December 12, 1989, will be given age relaxation of up to 5 years.

Age relaxation for Ex-servicemen would be as per applicable government guidelines.

Educational Qualification

Craftsman(Mechanical): First Class (60%) full-time Diploma in ‘Mechanical Engineering/Technology’ from a government polytechnic or an equivalent government recognized institute approved by AICTE.

Craftsman (Electrical): First Class (60%) full-time Diploma in ‘Electrical Engineering/Technology’ from a government polytechnic or an equivalent government recognized institute approved by AICTE.

Craftsman(Instrument): First Class (60%) full-time Diploma in ‘Instrumentation Engineering/Technology’ from a government polytechnic or an equivalent government recognized institute approved by AICTE.

Process Technician: First Class (60%) full-time Diploma in ‘Chemical Engineering/Technology’ from a government polytechnic or equivalent government recognized Institute approved by AICTE.

Vacancy Details

Craftsman (Mechanical): 15 Posts

Craftsman (Electrical): 02 Posts

Craftsman (Instrument): 03 Posts

Process Technician: 05 Posts

How To Apply

The eligible candidates can visit the official website of BPCL: www.bharatpetroleum.com

Go to careers at the top

Search for: Click here to apply online

Click on the link and fill up the forms as per instructions