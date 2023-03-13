BOI PO Admit Card 2023: Here’s how to download and other details

A large number of candidates across the country are looking to download their admit card, with Bank of India (BOI) is soon expected to release it for the post of probationary officer on its official website, bankofindia.co.in.

The bank is expected to release the admit on the second or third week of this month.

It will also conduct the written exam for the said post on March 19, 2023. While the bank is looking to fill up nearly 500 vacant posts, it has not yet announced the date to release the final results of selected candidates.

While the written exam will be held in online mode, among the subjects include English language (40 marks), Reasoning and Computer Aptitude (60 marks), General/ Economic Banking Awareness(40 marks), English description paper (25 marks), and Data Analysis & Interpretation (60 marks).

Even as the English language exam will have 35 questions, other subjects: Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, General/ Economic Banking Awareness, English description paper, and Data Analysis & Interpretation will have 45, 40, 2 and 35 questions each. The duration of the exam will vary from 30 to 60 minutes.

Importantly, 1/4th of the marks will be deducted in the exam for every wrong answer. Because of this, candidates are advised to answer each question only when completely sure.

Here’s how candidates may download their admit card once released.

1) Candidates may first visit the official website bankofindia.co.in.

2) Now, they will be required to visit the ‘Career’ section of the website.

3) Candidates will now be taken to a login page.

4) Next, they will have to file details as asked.

5) They may now download their admit card.

6) Keep it safely with themselves.

7) Use it whenever required.

Notably, candidates in General/EWS category will be required to score at least 40 percent in order to qualify. Candidates from OBC/PWD. SC/ST category will get 5 percent relaxation as per government norms.