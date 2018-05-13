BOB recruitment 2018: Bank invites applications for a number of posts; candidates may apply at bankofbaroda.co.in

The application process is already on since May 25. (Reuters)

Bank of Baroda (BOB) has issued notification for the post of Specialist Officer. Candidates interested to apply can do so through the prescribed format on or before May 17. The application process is already on since May 25. Candidates can apply at bankofbaroda.co.in

There are 361 posts that the bank is looking fulfil which are as follows

MSME Monitoring/ Processing of Loans: 75 Posts

MSME-Sales/ Relationship Management: 59 Posts

MSME-Sales/ Relationship Management: 59 Posts

MSME Monitoring/ Processing of Loans: 62 Posts

MSME-Sales/ Relationship Management: 25 Posts

Finance / Credit: 40 Posts

Finance / Credit: 100

Age Limit

MSME-Sales/ Relationship Management, MSME Monitoring/ Processing of Loans: 28-40 years

MSME-Sales/ Relationship Management, MSME Monitoring/ Processing of Loans, Finance / Credit: 25-37 years

Finance / Credit: 25-35 years

Age Limit

For posts of MSME-Sales/ Relationship Management, MSME Monitoring/ Processing of Loans, the minimum age required is 28 and maximum 40.

Those applying for MSME-Sales/ Relationship Management, MSME Monitoring/ Processing of Loans, Finance / Credit posts minimum age is 25, while the maximum is 37 years.

Candidates wishing to apply for Finance / Credit jobs, maximum age is 25 and maximum 35.

Education Qualification:

CA/ ICWA/MBA or PGDM (having specialisation in Finance) or equivalent post-graduation degree/diploma from any AICTE recognised institute.

The selection process for Specialist Officer Job

Applications will be shortlisted for the selection process for the jobs in Scale II, Scale III & Scale-IV. After this candidates will be called for group discussion/interview. In case number of applications received is huge, the bank has the right to conduct an online test too. In case, the online test is conducted, it may be may be descriptive in nature and will be subject matter specific. The Bank may also consider conducting Psychometric Test / Group Discussion for different scales.

How to Apply

Candidates may apply to the post by visiting the official site of Bank of Baroda at https://www.bankofbaroda.co.in/ on or before 17 May 2018.

Application Fees

SC/ ST/ candidates with Disability (PWD): Rs.100/-(plus applicable taxes)

GEN/ OBC candidates: Rs.600/-(plus applicable taxes)