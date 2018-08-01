BMRCL Recruitment 2018: New Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited jobs announced

The last date to apply is August 31.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has issued notification for posts of Assistant Executive Engineer and Assistant. Engineer. Candidates to apply may do so through prescribed format. The last date to apply is August 31.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer: 68 Posts

Assistant Executive Engineer: 31 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Assistant Executive Engineer: Candidates must have earned BE/ B.Tech in Civil Engineering.

Assistant Engineer: The person must have done BE/ B.Tech in Civil Engineering or Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Age

Assistant Executive Engineer: Maximum age for those applying for this post must be 40 years of age

Assistant Engineer: Maximum age for application of this post is 30 years

Experience

Assistant Executive Engineer: Those applying for this post must have spent at least 8 years in large infrastructure projects. The person with experience in Metro design and construction for Stations/Viaduct/Underground station/ Tunneling with TBMs, ballastless track will be preferred.

Assistant Engineer: Interested candidates having BE must have at least experience of 5 years in design and construction supervision along with other activities like piling casting yard, launching of girders, supervision, track linking, U/G structures and tunnelling, in big infrastructure projects. Those with experience in metro construction shall be preferred. Those having diploma have at least 8 years of experience in construction supervision, design and other activities like piling casting yard, supervision, U/G structures and tunnelling, launching of girders, track linking in major infrastructure Projects. Those having experience in Metro construction will be preferred.

Pay Scale for Asst Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer Posts

Asst Executive Engineer: Those selected for this post will have salary of Rs.55860/-

Asst. Engineer: Those selected for this post will have salary of Rs.48280/-

How to Apply

Candidates applying for these posts must apply through the prescribed format and send the applications along with other required documents to General Manager (HR), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, III Floor, BMTC Complex, K.H.Road, Shanthinagar, Bangalore 560027 on or before August 31.