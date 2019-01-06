BMRC recruitment 2019: Bangalore Metro announces fresh recruitment at bmrc.co.in, check details

BMRC recruitment 2019: As a part of its latest recruitement drive, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has invited candidates to apply for fresh job vacancies at bmrc.co.in.
BMRC recruitment 2019: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) as a part of its latest recruitment drive has invited candidates to apply for fresh job vacancies at english.bmrc.co.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Metro now to fill the application form. The recruitment process is being conducted for the hiring of Maintainer, Junior Engineer and Section Engineer Posts in the Operation & Maintenance Department. The application process for the same has begun on the official website and will continue until February 2, 2019. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note in order to take part in the process.
BMRC recruitment 2019: Post details-
Junior Engineer -21 Posts
Maintainer – 134 Posts
Section Engineer – 19 Posts
BMRC recruitment 2019: Important dates-
Last date for application- February 2, 2019
last date for payment of application fee- February 4, 2019
BMRC recruitment 2019: Salary-
Maintainer – Rs. 10170 – Rs 18500 per month
Junior Engineer – Rs.14000 – Rs 26950 per month
Section Engineers (Systems) – Rs. 16000 – Rs 30770 per month
BMRC recruitment 2019: How to apply-
Step 1: Visit the official website of BMRC at bmrc.co.in
Step 2: Now visit the ‘careers’ section of the page
Step 3: Now click on ‘Click here to Apply Online’
Step 4: Now fill the Online Appliation, Upload photo, Make Payment and other details
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.