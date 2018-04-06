Bihar TET answer key released by BSEB at biharboard.ac.in, objection window open till today; here’s how to check

Bihar TET 2016 answer keys: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer keys for Bihar Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) on the official website biharboard.ac.in (Website)

Bihar TET 2016 answer keys: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer keys for Bihar Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) on the official website biharboard.ac.in. The examination was held for four groups viz I-V, VI-VIII, IX-X, and XI-XII on April 9 and 10, 2016. Candidates who appeared for the same can now download the official Answer Keys from the official website. The answer keys are available till today, April 6, only.

Candidates can also raise an objection regarding an error in the answer key. Those candidates who are unsatisfied with the answers can make representations against the same until tomorrow, April 7 by 5 pm. Objections raised thereafter won’t be entertained. More details are as follows:

Name of the organisation: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Name of the exam: Bihar Teachers Eligibility Test (TET)

Bihar TET 2016 Answer Key: How to download

Step 1) Visit the official website biharboard.ac.in

Step 2) Click on the link that says ‘TET Answer key’

Step 3) Download the Answer Key and take a printout for further reference

About BSEB

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.