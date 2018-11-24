Bihar SSUPSW Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for nearly 1,000 jobs – how to apply

Candidates applying for should not be more than 55 years of age.

Bihar SSUPSW Recruitment 2018: Bihar’s State Society for Ultra Poor and Social Welfare (SSUPSW) under the Social Welfare Department of the state has issued notification for 917 positions which include Centre Manager, Admin-cum Account Assistant, Paramedic among others.

Eligibility criteria:

Those looking to apply must have basic requirements in communication skill which include writing and speaking abilities in both Hindi as well as English. Applicants may also note that Proficiency in working with MS office is a must.

Age Limit:

Candidates applying for these posts should not be more than 55 years of age.

Pay scale:

Selected candidates will get a remuneration which will vary from Rs 6,7000 to 50,000 per month.

Application procedure:

The last date for application procedure is December 10. Candidates looking for any information relating to a particular job may visit the official website – sids.co.in

How to apply

1) Candidates are required to visit the official website sids.co.in

2) After clicking on the homepage, candidates are advised to find ‘New vacancies’ section on the top left corner of the site.

3) They may click on the notification for SSUPSW jobs

4) Soon after, a new link will open

5) Candidates are advised to read instructions on the new link

6) They will find the link to apply online in instruction 9

7) Applicants must now click on the link, after going through instructions and then apply.

As per the notification issued on the official website, jobs will be on a contractual basis will be renewed depending on performances.