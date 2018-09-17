Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Society Recruitment 2018: Jobs announced! Check BRLPS vacancy details

BRLPS Recruitment 2018

The Bihar Rural livelihood Promotion Society (BRLPS) has invited applications for recruitment to several posts of Young Professional Post. The willing candidates can apply for the said post in the prescribed format by September 24, 2018. The candidates also have to appear for a group discussion and a personal interview on October 11- 12, 2018. However, in a statement, BRLPS said, “The contract will be of 3 years. However, based on the annual performance of the incumbent, the contract might be terminated earlier.”

Important Dates:-

Closing date of online application: September 24, 2018

Dates for Group discussion and Personal Interview: October 11- 12, 2018

Vacancy Details:-

A total of 50 vacant posts are there for this job.

Educational Qualification:-

To apply for the ‘Yound Professional’ post, the candidates must have a degree of Post Graduation or B.Tech.

Age Limit:-

The candidates must attain the age of 30 years. However, the age relaxation is there for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women as per the rules of government.

Know how to apply:-

The interested applicants can apply Online for the posts through BRLPS’s Website www.brlp.in. The last date for submission of application September 24, 2018.