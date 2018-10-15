Bihar PSC Combined Main Competitive Examination registrations start at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check details

The final selected will take place once the interview process is complete.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has activated the registration link for the 63rd Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination on its official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website now and apply. Candidates should remember that the last date to apply for the same is November 6, 2018. Candidates who clear the written examination will subsequently be called in for an interview. The final selection will take place once the interview process is done. Mentioned below are the important details that candidates need to note.

BPSC Combined Main Competitive Examination 2018: Important dates-

Online application starts- October 15, 2018

Online application ends- November 6, 2018

Last date to send application form to the commission office- November 20

BPSC Combined Main Competitive Examination 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

1. Candidates who wish to apply for the post should have completed their graduation or an equivalent degree from a recognised institute in the country.

2. Age- 21 years to 37 years

BPSC Combined Main Competitive Examination 2018: How to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Now click on the ‘apply online’

Step 3: Now enter the required details to complete the registration process

Step 4: Once completed, take a print out of the application form.

Note: Candidates are requested to visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission for more details about the 63rd Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination.