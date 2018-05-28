Bihar Police Recruitment 2018: Good news! Applications invited for 9900 posts; apply at csbc.bih.nic.in

Interested candidates are first required to appear for the written test.

Bihar Police Recruitment 2018: Bihar’s Central Selection Board of Constable has issued notification inviting applications in Bihar Police and Bihar Fire Services. There are as many as 9900 Constables vacancies in the state police and 1965 Fireman vacancies for Bihar Fire. Candidates looking to apply may do so at official website www.csbc.bih.nic.in on or before June 30.

Interested candidates are first required to appear for the written test. Those qualifying in the written test will be called for physical efficiency test.

Eligibility

Candidates must have cleared intermediate/higher secondary or Maulavi exam from Bihar Madarssa Board or Shashtri (with English)/ Acharya (without English) exam from Bihar Sanskrit Shiksha Board.

The minimum age of the candidate must be 18. For general category, the upper age limit needed to apply is 25. However, for backward classes, the upper age limit for men is 27 years, for women, it is 28 and for candidates in SC, ST categories, the upper age limit is 30. It is to be noted that the upper age limit of candidates will be determined as on January 1, 2018.

How to apply

The application process has already started in the official CSBC website. The instruction on the online application has been given in detail on website www.csbc.bih.nic.in. Even as application fee for backward classes, other backward classes and general is Rs. 450, for SC, ST categories, the application fee is Rs. 112.