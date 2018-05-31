Bihar Police Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced; check details at www.csbc.bih.nic.in

The application fee for online application is Rs 450 for General, backward and other backward categories and Rs 112 for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled tribe candidates.

Bihar Police and Fire Services have come out with 9900 and 1965 constables vacancies respectively. The Central Selection Board of Constable has advertised the vacancies. Selection will be done on the basis of written test and a physical efficiency test. The application fee for online application is Rs 450 for General, backward and other backward categories and Rs 112 for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled tribe candidates.

Eligibility:-

Education: Must have qualified 10+2 or Maulvi exam from Bihar Madarsa board or Shastri/ Acharya exam from Bihar Sanskrit Shiksha board.

Age limit: 18-25, for backward classes, upper age limit for men is 27 and for women is 28. For ST/SCs the upper age limit is 30 years. The age will be calculated as on January 1, 2018.

Height Male: General and OBC (165 cms) and for ST/ST (160 cms)

Height female: 155 cms for all categories

Chest male: 81-86 cms and for ST/SCs: 79-84 cms

Physical requirements:

Male:

Running- 1.6 kms in 6 minutes

High jump- 4 feet

Gola fek- 16 pound, 16 feet through

Female:

Running- 1 kms in 6 minutes

High jump- 3 feet

Gola fek- 12 pound, 10 feet through

The applications are available at the official website of the CSBC. Candidates are advised to read detailed instructions available on www.csbc.bih.nic.in.