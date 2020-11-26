Bihar Police Constable Recruitment: CSBC to hire 8415 constables — check exam date, eligibility, other details

The final list of the selected candidates will be based on merit which will be constituted on the basis of marks secured by a candidate in the written as well as the PET stages.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment: In a positive development for candidates looking forward to joining the Bihar police force, the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar is going to conduct the recruitment of constables in the state police force, the Indian Express reported. The CSBC has said that the written test for the recruitment will be conducted in the month of March next year- March 14 and March 21. A total of 8,415 vacant posts in different segments of the police department are going to be filled during the recruitment process in the state. The admit card of the candidates along with additional information related to the exam will be released on the official website of CSBC- csbc.bih.nic.in.

Eligibility

All interested candidates must have passed intermediate exam to be considered for the vacant posts. In addition to the marks secured in the written exam, candidates will also need to fulfil the physical and medical requirements to serve in the state police force.

Written Test

The written exam is the first and foremost stage for the selection under the recruitment process after which candidates will also have to pass their physical and medical tests. In the written exam, candidates will be asked about 100 questions which the candidates will need to answer within the stipulated time period of two hours. The written exam will need to be qualified by all candidates by obtaining at least 30 percent of the marks in the exam. Upon qualifying in the written exam, candidates will be called for their Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The final list of the selected candidates will be based on merit which will be constituted on the basis of marks secured by a candidate in the written as well as the PET stages.

Number of Posts

A total of 8,415 posts of constables will be filled under this recruitment process. Out of the 8,415 posts, 3,489 posts have been earmarked for the candidates belonging to the General category, 1,307 for SC category candidates, 82 for ST category candidates and 842 for the Economically Weaker Sections category.