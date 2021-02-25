Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2021: CSBC releases admit cards – here’s how to download

The Bihar Police Constable written exam is scheduled to take place in two shifts. (File Photo/Representational Image)

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2021: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released admit card for the Bihar Police Constable written exam that is scheduled on March 14 and March 21, 2021. Candidates can visit the official site of CSBC i.e. csbc.bih.nic.in to download the admit card that has information about the centres of candidates based on their roll number.

The Bihar Police Constable written exam is scheduled to take place in two shifts. While the timing of the first shift or morning shift is from 10 am to 12 noon, the exam in the second shift will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The Bihar Police Constable written exam is being conducted to recruit around 8,415 personnel for various departments in the state. In order to get selected, candidates will have to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) once they clear the written exam.

Candidates who have to appear in the written can download the admit card by following these steps.

Step 1: Visit the official site i.e. csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card 2021’ link available on the homepage

Step 3: This will redirect you to a new page

Step 4: Provide your login credentials like roll number and date of birth in the required fields

Step 5: Click ‘Submit’ to check your admit card

Step 6: Download the CSBC Bihar Police Constable 2021 admit card and take a print out for future reference

Candidates who fail to download their admit cards due to any reason can contact the office of the Central Board of Selection Council (Constable Recruitment) for duplicate admit cards.

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in both rounds. On successful selection, candidates will be eligible for a pay scale of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. There are a total of 3489 vacancies for general category candidates, 1307 for SC category, 82 for ST category, and 842 for the EWS category.