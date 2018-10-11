Bihar Judicial Services Preliminary Examination BPSC Exam date 2018: From syllabus to topics; check key details at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Judicial Services Preliminary Examination BPSC Exam date 2018: Bihar Judicial Services Preliminary examination 2018 will have two papers. The two papers are General Studies and Law.

BPSC Exam date: The examination date for Bihar Judicial Services Preliminary examination 2018 has been announced by Bihar Public Service Commision (BPSC). BPSC has already started the process for the application for Bihar Judicial Services exam. The nature of the examination will be Optical mark recognition (OMR) based. The tentative date for the Bihar Judicial Services Preliminary examination 2018 is November 25, 2018. The application process began on September 11, 2018.

BPSC Syllabus 2018: Bihar Judicial Services Preliminary examination 2018 will have two papers. The two papers are General Studies and Law. There will be 100 marks on General Studies paper and 150 marks on Law.

Bihar Judicial Services Preliminary exams cover a few topics. The topics are Commercial Law, Law of Transfer of Property, Principles of Equity, Law of Trusts and Specific Relief, Law of Contracts and Torts, Hindu Law and Muhammadan Law, Constitutional and Administrative Law of India, Elementary General Science, Law of Evidence and Procedure and General Knowledge including current affairs.

Candidates who will pass the preliminary examination will be eligible for appearing for the Bihar Judicial Services Main examination.