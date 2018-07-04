Bihar Guest Teacher Recruitment 2018: Engineers, PhD holders among 5 lakh applicants for 4,257 posts

Over five lakh candidates, including engineering graduates and PhD degree holders, have applied for 4,257 posts of guest teachers in the state-run schools of Bihar. According to a Bihar Education Department official, the number of applicants is beyond their imagination, reports news agency IANS. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar- led Government of Bihar had decided to appoint guest teachers to cope up with the ongoing shortage of school teachers in government-run and sponsored schools. The official said,”We have received nearly five lakh applications for 4,257 posts of guests teachers in schools. It is much beyond our expectation,” reports IANS.According to data, around 80 per cent of candidates are from engineering stream, mostly Bachelor in Technology (B.Tech) and Master in Technology (M.Tech) degree holders.

The recruitment will be conducted to fill up the vacant posts of guest teachers in higher secondary or intermediate schools in Bihar. The state government had fixed the maximum age limit for the said post is 65 years.

Bihar education department will prepare a merit list on the basis of the application for each district. The merit list will be subject wise panels.

Among the total 4,257 posts, 1,041 vacancies are for English teachers, 1,024 are for Physics teachers while 791 are for Mathematics teachers. Botany has 290 posts, Zoology has 137 posts while Chemistry has 974 guest teacher vacancies.

The guest teachers will be provided with a daily remuneration of Rs 1,000 or a monthly salary of Rs 25,000 maximum. The application process to fill up 4,257 posts for the Bihar guest teacher post started on May 22, 2018, and was ended on June 4, 2018.