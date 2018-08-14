Bihar government invited application for 4000 vacant posts of Technical Assistant and Accountant-cum-IT Assistants

Representative Image

The Panchayati Raj Department of Bihar has invited application for Technical Assistant and Accountant-cum-IT Assistants. The total number of vacancies is stated to be 4000. For Technical Assistant only diploma and degree holders in Civil Engineering from a recognized Polytechnic institute will be eligible to apply.

A merit list will be brought out by the government, on the basis of academic qualification of the candidate and the older in age will be preferred. The selected candidates will be recruited under ‘Mukhyamantri Gramin Payjal Nishchay Yojana’ and ‘Mukhyamantri Gramin Gali-Naali Pakkikaran Nishchay Yojana’.

The total number of vacancies for the post of Accountant-cum-IT Assistants is stated to be 2096, and he should have a B.Com. degree from a recognized university. However, candidates with M.Com. or CA will be given 20 marks bonus.

The candidates will have to apply through www.biharprd.bih.nic.in/recruitment.htm and application will be open from August 16, 2018. A separate district-wise list of vacancies will also be brought out on 16th August, and a single candidate will only be allowed to apply for one district.