Bihar CSBC Results: Just 223 candidates selected out of 675 posts in Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion. (Image: Website)

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar has published the final result for the recruitment to the post of Lady Constables in the Bihar Swabhiman Police battalion. The process of recruitment for the said post was conducted to fill the post of female constables belonging only to Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. The CSBC had published the vacancies to fill 675 posts on July 25, 2015. The entire selection process took almost three years to complete in 2018. The board has released the merit list of those eligible candidates who were selected.

But as per the advertised in which it was mentioned that the vacancy was for filling 675 posts, only 223 candidates were selected.

How to check the result?

To check the result, a candidate has to follow the given process:

– The candidate must visit the official website of Central Selection Board of Constable- www.csbc.bih.nih.in

– After login to CSBC portal, the candidates have to click on the link related to Lady Constable post.

– Once a candidate clicks on it, a pdf. the list will be published.

– The candidate can see their roll number on the list.

– Before checking the result, the candidate must have their admit card in hand.

Selection procedure:

The procedure for selection to the posts of Lady Constables was held in two stages.

– Written exam: A total of 1,212 candidates have appeared for the post that was conducted on December 17, 2017, in Patna.

– Physical efficiency exam: For ‘Physical efficiency exam’ around 898 candidates were shortlisted while only 759 have appeared.

The final merit list was published on the basis of marks scored by an individual in the written test while the Physical Efficiency test was only qualifying in nature.