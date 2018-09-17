Bihar Constable PET admit card released

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of the posts of Driver Constables of Bihar Police and Bihar Fire Service. The written exam result was released on August 20, 2018. It was held on June 10th, 2018 in five centres across the state – Patna, Gaya, Bhojpur, Muzaffarpur and Bhagalpur. The qualification marks were set at 30%, anyone who has scored above the mark has been called in for PET.

The PET will begin on October 7th, 2018. Venue of the test is Shaheed Rajendra Prasad Singh High School (Patna High School), Gardanibagh, Patna-800002.

The final result will be released after the PET has been evaluated. The recruitment drive was carried out for 1669 posts out of which 969 are in Bihar Fire Services and the rest in Police force. The educational qualification of the candidates was set to be 12th pass.