Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2019: Hurry! Last date to apply for these 9,299 posts draws near – apply at btsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2019: Those interested may apply at the official website .

Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2019: Candidates looking to apply for the post of tutors and staff nurse may hurry as the last date is coming to a close. While the previous date was September 18, Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) had extended to November 18. Those interested may apply at the official website btsc.bih.nic.in. the commission is looking to fill up a total of 9,299 posts.

Of the said post, 169 are for tutors posts. Those with relevant qualifications may apply for the post. Candidates must be between the age group of 21 to 37 years. For the reserved category, the maximum age limit is 42 years.

Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2019: Fee

Those looking to apply are required to pay the application fee of Rs 200. However, SC/ST/Female (citizens of Bihar) candidates will have to pay application fees of Rs 50.

Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2019: Here’s how candidates may apply

Step 1: Candidates looking to apply will have to visit official website btsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: They are now required to click on the link of application for Staff nurse grade A and Tutor recruitment

Step 3: After this, a new screen will open

Step 4: Now, candidates may fill the required details and documents

Step 5: Candidates may now click submit button.

Step 6: They may now pay the application fee for submission of the form

Step 7: After this, candidates will have to make payment

Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates who will be selected as staff nurse will get a monthly salary of Rs 4,600, while those selected as tutors will get a salary of Rs 4,800.

Earlier this year, the BTSC had invited applications for 3,037 posts. Candidates were asked to apply at btsc.bih.nic.in, pariksha.nic.in. As per the notification issued, candidates with the educational qualification- diploma in the fields of electronics engineering, civil, were eligible to apply.