Bihar BTSC JE exam 2019: Results out for Bihar govt engineering jobs vacancies – check details here

Bihar BTSC JE: The results for Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) is released for the recruitment drive to fill the posts of junior mechanical engineer, civil engineer and electrical engineer. Candidates that had appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official websites.

Steps on how to check the BTSC recruitment 2019 result

Go to the official BTSC website- pariksha.nic.in. Once the homepage opens, click on the result tab, followed by the link for ‘Result for advertisement No-01/2019 for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical/Civil)’. A new page will open with the PDF file. Read all details properly and also check the merit list.

The 2019 recruitment drive was conducted to fill thousands of positions of junior engineers in the field of Electrical, Civil and Mechanical departments.

For the selection of candidates for the technical posts of Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ under the State Government, Bihar, the Bihar Technical Service Commission was constituted by the Bihar Technical Service Commission Act, 2014.