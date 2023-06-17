BIG update on Indian Navy SSR 2023 Registration Date: Extension announced, 12th pass can apply online on agniveernavy.cdac.in

Indian Navy has announced an extension of the registration dates for the Agniveer SSR recruitment 2023. Eligible unmarried male and female candidates can now apply for the Agniveer (SSR) for the 02/2023 (November 2023) and 01/2024 (April 2024) batches. The official website for registration is agniveernavy.cdac.in. Here are the important dates for the Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Recruitment Process:

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Recruitment:

– Online application opening date: May 29, 2023

– Online application closing date: June 19, 2023 till 1600 Hrs

– Acceptance of pending payment: June 20, 2023 till 1600 Hrs

– Provision of correction of application, except additional details: June 21, 2023 (0900 Hrs to 1600 Hrs)

– Examination & Physical Fitness: To be notified soon

– Medical & Joining: To be notified soon

– Training: Agniveer 02/23 batch – November 23, Agniveer 01/24 batch – April 24 at INS Chilka, Odisha

Also Read Japan PM Kishida visits Seoul to forge closer ties amid North Korea threat

Indian Navy SSR 2023 Vacancies Gender-wise:

The Indian Navy Agniveer SSR has a total of 4165 vacancies, with 3332 vacancies for males and 833 vacancies for females. The vacancies will be allocated on a state-wise basis, with a maximum of 833 vacancies reserved for females.

Indian Navy SSR Registration Process 2023:

The registration process for the Indian Navy SSR recruitment 2023 involves the following steps:

Step-1: Go to the Official Website of the Indian Navy: Candidates have to register and fill up the application on the Indian Navy website – https://agniveernavy.cdac.in.

Step-2: Click on the ‘Register’ link: Candidates should register by providing a valid email ID and mobile number. A verification link will be sent to the provided email ID for future reference.

Step-3: Login: Candidates need to log in using their registered email ID and password.

Step-4: Verify Yourself: Candidates need to click on the verification link received in their email and submit the OTP sent to their registered mobile number to complete the registration process.

Step-5: Data Submission: After successful login, candidates must provide personal, academic, address, and exam center preferences. They can choose three locations for the online examination.

Step-6: Payment: Candidates need to make the payment for the applied posts through the provided online payment options.

Step-7: Final Submission of Application: After successful payment, candidates can view/download/print the filled application form.

Indian Navy SSR 2023 Application Fee:

Candidates need to pay an exam fee of Rs. 550/- (Rupees Five hundred fifty only) plus 18% GST during the online application process. The fee can be paid through online modes such as net banking or using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI. Admit cards are to be given to candidates who have paid the examination fee entirely.