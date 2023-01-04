Big update for Indian Railways job aspirants! 7,914 vacancies listed, Check details

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of three zones – South Eastern Railway (SER), North Western Railway (NWR), and South Central Railway (SCR) has released a detailed notification to fill up the vacant posts. Nearly 7,914 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The mode to apply for the vacancies is through online mode. The candidate needs to visit the respective websites for the same.

Vacancies:-

A total of 7,914 vacancies have been listed. Out of these, 1,785 vacancies are for RRC NWR, 2,026 vacancies for RRC SER, and 4,103 vacancies for RRC SCR. The vacancies have been listed to fill the post of Apprentices.

Important dates:-

RRC NWR

Beginning of Online registration – January 10, 2023

Last date of Online registration – February 10, 2023

RRC SER

Beginning of Online registration – January 03, 2023

Last date of Online registration – February 02, 2023

RRC SCR

Beginning of Online registration – December 30, 2022

Last date of Online registration – January 29, 2023

Age:-

The minimum age requirement to apply for the listed post is 15 years while the maximum age limit is 24 years.

Know how to apply for Railway recruitment exam:-

(a) The candidate needs to visit the official website of the concerned zone.

(b) After visiting the respective website, one needs to click on the application link.

(c) A new page will appear on the screen, where one needs to enter the relevant details as asked for.

(d) After entering all the details, the individual should recheck all the filled data.

(e) If all is okay, then submit the application form and also pay the application fee.

(f) Keep a soft copy and take a print out of the same for future reference.