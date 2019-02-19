BHU recruitment 2019: Application date for multiple posts extended at bhu.ac.in; check salary, other details

Banaras Hindu University recruitment 2019!

BHU recruitment 2019: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has invited candidates to apply for a number of teaching and non-teaching posts at bhu.ac.in. It is important to note that the application for the same was meant to close on February 16, 2019, however, the same has been extended to February 25, 2019. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of BHU now to apply for the posts on offer. The University has invited applications for Non-Teaching posts under Group ‘A’, ‘B’ & ‘C’ (including erstwhile Group ‘D posts). On the other hand, the teaching posts are for Principal, Vice-Principal, PGTs, TGTs, PRT in CHBS (K), CHGS (K) & RSV (K) under various sectors/departments of the university.

A total of 1305 posts are on offer for candidates. Interested candidates can share the hardcopy of their application forms on or before the latst date in the prescribed format. Check the below mentioned details to know more.

BHU recruitment 2019: Post details-

Group-A

• Finance Officer-01

• Vice Principal-03

• Principal-01

• Tutor/ Clinical Instructor-08

• Dy. Medical Superintendent-03

• Medical Officer-07

• Programmer-01

• Executive Engineer-01

• Dy. Nursing Superintendents-01

• Nursing Superintendents-01

Group-B

• Assistant Teacher (PGT)-01

• Assistant Teacher (TGT)-11

• Assistant Engineer (PRT)-05

• Assistant Engineer-03

• Junior Engineer-01

• Physiotherapist-03

• Dental Instrument Mechanic-01

• Security Officer-04

• Assistant Security Officer-01

• Junior Medical Social Worker-03

• Orthotist-01

• Occupational Therapist-01

• Refractionist-01

• STA-01

• Horticulturist-01

• Assistant Horticulturist-01

• Nursing Officer-385

• Nursing Officer (Female)-385

• Assistant Engineer-02

Group-C

• Junior Clerk-170

• Staff Car Drivers-14

• Security Inspector-02

• Security Guard-01

• Publication Assistant-01

• Instrumentation Technician-01

• Senior Lab Assistant-01

• Orthoptist-01

• Laboratory Attendant-12

• Health Inspector-01

• Technical Assistant-01

• Radiographer-03

• Generator Operator-01

• Workshop Assistant-02

• Technical Assistant-02

• OT Assistant-02

• Laboratory Attendant-01

• Workshop Attendant-32

• Technical Assistant-01

• Laboratory Assistant-05

• Sterilization Assistant-01

• Loft Operator-03

• OPD Attendant-01

• Driver-02

• Ward Sahayak/ Sahayika-05

• Lab Attendant-12

• Pujari-01

• Paramedical Staff-01

• Gallery Attendant-02

• Accompanist-04

• Workshop Attendant-21

• Gas Attendant-01

• AC Operator-02

• Computer Operator-02

• Lifeguard-01

• Horticulture Inspector-01

• Semi Professional Assistant-04

• Library Assistant-01

Group-C Posts

• Laboratory Attendant-40

• Cath Lab Technician-04

• ICU Attendant-10

• Endoscopy Attendant-03

• Dialysis technician-05

• Lab Attendant-28

• Perfusionist-02

• JE-03

• Electrician-04

• Workshop Attendant-01

BHU recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Online application process ends: February 25, 2019

Last date for payment of application fees: February 27, 2019

Last date to submit application form aling with documents: March 4, 2019

BHU recruitment 2019: Salary for Non-Teaching posts-

Group A posts-Rs 21700- Rs 69,100 per month

Group B posts-Rs 21700- Rs 69,100 per month

Group C posts-Rs 18000- Rs 56,900 per month

BHU recruitment 2019: How to apply-

Candidates can apply for the posts on offer through the official website on or before 25 February 2019 along with the print out of the important documents and send it to Office of the Registrar, (Recruitment & Assessment Cell), Holkar House, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi -221005 on or before 04 March 2019.