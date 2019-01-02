BHEL Recruitment 2019: Online application starts for fresh vacancies at bhel.com, check details

BHEL Recruitment 2019!

BHEL Recruitment 2019: The online application for the posts of Diploma and Graduate Apprentice has been activated by the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Bhopal at bhel.com. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website now to apply for the same. A total of 229 posts are on offer. Candidates need to note that the application process that has already been started on the official website will end on January 21. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to take note of and then manage their schedules accordingly.

BHEL Recruitment 2019: Post details-

Graduate Apprentice – 138 Posts

Diploma Apprentice -91 Posts

BHEL Recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Online application starts- January 1, 2019

Online application ends- January 21, 2019

BHEL Recruitment 2019: Salary-

Graduate Apprentices – Rs. 6000/- Per Month

Technician Apprentices – Rs. 4000/- Per Month

BHEL Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria-

Age limit for Apprentice Posts: 25 years

For Graduate Apprentices- Bachelors of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology degree in relevant branch with a minimum aggregate of 70 per cent marks.

For Diploma Apprentices- Diploma in Engineering/ Office Management in relevant branch from a recognised institute in India.

BHEL Recruitment 2019: How to apply-

Interested candidates should note that the application is available online only. Once the application has been submitted, they can send the hard copy to Post Box No-35, Post office, Piplani, BHEL Bhopal – 462022(M.P.) latest by 28 January 2019. The online application can be filled up to 21 January 2019.