BHEL recruitment 2019: Notification issued for these posts – check at bhel.com

BHEL recruitment 2019: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has issued notifications for a number of posts. Applications have been invited for posts of Project Engineers and Project Supervisors in the civil discipline. Those selected will be engaged for a period of two years. The selection of candidates will be done through interviews.

The online application process is already on and will go on till December 21. Candidates may note that the last date for receipt of hard copy of applications submitted online is December 26

Number of posts

Project engineers: 3

Project supervisors: 20

Age limit

The maximum age of candidates must be 33 years. Age relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per government norms

Academic qualification

Project supervisor: Those applying for these posts must have earned a full-time diploma in civil discipline with a minimum of 60 percent marks for all years/semesters from any university/ institution, recognised by the government.

Academic qualification: Those applying for these posts must have earned a full-time BE/B.Tech in Civil discipline with a minimum of 60 percent marks in aggregate.

How to apply

Step 1: Candidates may first visit the official website www.bhel.com

Step 2: After visiting the homepage, they may click on the link, ‘Careers’

Step 3: Once the page is opened, candidates may click on the link, ‘Recruitment of Project engineers/Diploma holders’

Step 4: Now, they may click on the ‘Apply online’ button

Step 5: They may now, fill up the application form.

Step 6. After this, candidates may pay their application fees.

Step 7. Once, the process is done, candidates may click on the submit button.

Step 8: They may now take out a print out for future use.

Application fee

Candidates looking to apply are required to pay an application fee of Rs 200.

After submitting their application forms, candidates are also required to take out a print out of the same and send it it alongside fee receipt to “AGM (HR), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Electronics Division, P. B. No. 2606, Mysore Road, Bengaluru-560026” by December 26.