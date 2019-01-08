BHEL recruitment 2019: New jobs announced at bhelbpl.co.in; check details, how to apply

BHEL Recruitment 2019!

BHEL Recruitment 2019: A number of new job vacancies have been announced by the Bhopal-based Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) at bhel.com. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website now. A total of 573 ITI Apprentice Posts are up for grabs by the company for which the official notification has been released. This apprenticeship posts are available in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The application process began on January 7, 2019 and the same will continue until January 31, 2019. Mentioned below are some details that candidates need to keep a tab of in order to apply for the posts on offer.

BHEL Recruitment 2019: Post details-

ITI Apprentice – 573 Posts

Electrician – 150

Fitter – 150

Manist Composite – 60

Welder (Guess & Electric) – 50

Turner – 40

Computer (COPA/PASAA) – 60

Draftsmen (Machenic)- 10

Electronic Machenic – 06

Machinic Motor Vehicle – 06

Manist Grinder – 10

Meson – 08

Painter (Gen.) -5

Co-Painter – 08

Plumber -10

BHEL Recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Online Application starts- January 7, 2019

Online application ends- January 31, 2019

Last date for the submission of online application’s hardcopy- February 10, 2019

BHEL Recruitment 2019: Salary-

Selected candidates will receive a stripend of Rs 8232.

BHEL Recruitment 2019: How to apply-

Candidates can visit the official website of BHEL, Bhopal at bhelbpl.co.in.in on or before 31 January 2019 to fill the application form and be a part of this recruitment drive. Once filled, candidates can send the hard copy of the online application form along with necessary documents to Post Box No. 35, Post Office Pipalani, BHEL Bhopal, Pin Code- 462022, Madhya Pradesh latest by 10 February 2019.