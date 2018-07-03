BHEL recruitment 2018: Vacancies announced with salary of Rs 56,000 per month; check details

The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has released a notification for recruitment. (PTI)

The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has released a notification for recruitment. The candidates have been asked to apply for the posts of project engineers/diploma holders in engineering on fixed tenure basis. There will be an interview for the selection. The submissions of applications began on July 2 and the last date for the same is July 21. July 26 is the last date for the hard copy of online application submission. Candidates who are interested can apply at www.bheledn.com, the official website of BHEL.

Details of the vacancies are as follows:

Availability of Vacancies: 74

Designation:

Electronics Division – SPV sites spread across the country

1) Engineer Electrical/Civil/Mechanical: 17

2) Supervisor Electrical/Civil/Mechanical: 34

Industrial Systems Group – project Sites

1) Engineer Electrical/Civil/Mechanical: 23

Education qualification needed for the same are:

Project Engineers: The aspirant should have pursued BE/B Tech in the field of electrical/electronics/ telecommunication/instrumentation/civil/mechanical with at least 60 per cent marks (50 per cent for SC/ST) in the aggregate of all the years/semesters from recognised university/institution.

Supervisor: The aspirant should be holding a diploma in the field of electrical/electronics/ telecommunication/instrumentation/mechanical/civil with at least 60 per cent marks (50 per cent for SC/ST) in the aggregate of all the years/semesters from recognised university/institution.

The age limit for the candidates is 33 years and should not exceed the same. relaxation in age is provided as per the given norms.

Salaries for the selected candidates:

Engineer: Rs 56,580.

Supervisor: Rs 28,180

There will be an interview and the candidates will be selected on its basis. The post is available in the ratio of 1:10 to the vacancies. E-mails will be sent individually to candidates if they get selected.

Interested candidates can apply by submitting applications at the official website. Amount of fee to be paid online through SBI collect is 200, the fee will be non- refundable. The candidates need to get the application printed, it will have a unique acknowledgement number. It is required to further send the fee receipt to AGM (HR), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Electronics Division, P. B. No. 2606, Mysore Road, Bengaluru 560026. last day for the same is July 26.