BHEL Recruitment 2018: Notification issued for 250 posts, apply at careers.bhelhwr.co.in

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has issued notification for graduates and trade apprentices. Applications have been invited for 250 posts. Those looking to apply may do so at careers.bhelhwr.co.in. The last date to apply is November 7.

Vacancy details

Graduate apprentice

Mechanical/ Production/ Industrial: 101 positions

Electrical: 35 positions

Civil: 3 positions

Electronics: 11 positions

Computer: 3 positions

Metallurgy: 3 positions

Chemical 2 positions

Technician

Mechanical/ Production/ Industrial: 50 positions

Electrical: 18 positions

Civil: 3 positions

Electronics: 3 positions

Computer: 1 positions

Office management and secretariat practice/ steno/ account audit: 17 positions

Dates to remember

Opening date of application process: October 22

Last date of submitting application fees: November 7

Interview result: December 12

Interview dates: December 21-27

Declaration of result : January 4

Date of joining: January 16 to 22

How to apply

Candidates can first click on official website careers.bhelhwr.co.in

After this, they may check “Engagement of Graduate and Diploma Apprenticeship for February 2019 batch” link

They can now click on Apply online

Candidates must keep a 30 kb jpeg passport size colour photo ready

They may not upload scanned education and other certificates

Applicants can now pay exam fees and download acknowledgement slip for future use.

Eligibility

Those looking to apply are required to have a degree, diploma (B.E/ B Tech)or ITI certificate in the relevant field. They must also have trade and technical skills knowledge.

Age

The minimum age required is 18 years while the maximum age needed for general category is 27. There is a age relaxation for reserved category.