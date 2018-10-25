BHEL Recruitment 2018: Notification issued for 250 posts, apply at careers.bhelhwr.co.in

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has issued notification for a number of posts
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has issued notification for graduates and trade apprentices. Applications have been invited for 250 posts. Those looking to apply may do so at careers.bhelhwr.co.in. The last date to apply is November 7.
Vacancy details
Graduate apprentice
Mechanical/ Production/ Industrial: 101 positions
Electrical: 35 positions
Civil: 3 positions
Electronics: 11 positions
Computer: 3 positions
Metallurgy: 3 positions
Chemical 2 positions
Technician
Mechanical/ Production/ Industrial: 50 positions
Electrical: 18 positions
Civil: 3 positions
Electronics: 3 positions
Computer: 1 positions
Office management and secretariat practice/ steno/ account audit: 17 positions
Dates to remember
Opening date of application process: October 22
Last date of submitting application fees: November 7
Interview result: December 12
Interview dates: December 21-27
Declaration of result : January 4
Date of joining: January 16 to 22
How to apply
Candidates can first click on official website careers.bhelhwr.co.in
After this, they may check “Engagement of Graduate and Diploma Apprenticeship for February 2019 batch” link
They can now click on Apply online
Candidates must keep a 30 kb jpeg passport size colour photo ready
They may not upload scanned education and other certificates
Applicants can now pay exam fees and download acknowledgement slip for future use.
Eligibility
Those looking to apply are required to have a degree, diploma (B.E/ B Tech)or ITI certificate in the relevant field. They must also have trade and technical skills knowledge.
Age
The minimum age required is 18 years while the maximum age needed for general category is 27. There is a age relaxation for reserved category.
