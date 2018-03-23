BHEL Recruitment 2018: New vacancies announced; salary grade up to Rs 54,500 – How to apply at official website bhel.in

BHEL recruitment 2018: The Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) has invited applications from medical professionals for various posts at careers.bhel.in. Interested and eligible candidates can join its Hospitals/ Dispensaries at Units / Offices at Bhopal, Haridwar, Hyderabad, Trichy, Jhansi, Ranipet, Jagdishpur, Bangalore & Delhi/NCR through this recruitment process. According to the notification released, the selected candidates will be normally placed at the minimum of the pay scale and will be on probation for a period of one year. Mentioned below are all the necessary details that aspirants need to know in order to apply for the posts-
BHEL recruitment 2018: Posts and pay scale-
1. Senior Medical Officer (SMO)- E2 Grade -Rs 29100-54500
2. General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO): E1 GradeRs 24900-50500
BHEL recruitment 2018: Qualification and Experience-
1. Senior Medical Officer (SMO)- E2 Grade -MBBS degree with a Post Graduate Degree in the Speciality Concerned with one year of relevant post qualification experience/practice.
2. General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO): E1 Grade- MBBS degree with one year of relevant post qualification experience/practice.
BHEL recruitment 2018: How to apply-
Step 1: Visit the official website of BHEL at careers.bhel.in
Step 2: General and OBC category candidates will have to sub,mit a non-refundable processing of Rs 300.
Step 3: Candidates will have to then fill the online application, available on the recruitment website of BHEL
BHEL recruitment 2018: Selection Process-
- Applications for GDMO–E1:In the case of GDMO, if the number of eligible applicants for the post is within the ratio of 1:10 to the number of vacancies, only Personal Interviews would be conducted. However, if the number of eligible applicants for a post exceeds the ratio of 1:10, a written test would be conducted for all eligible candidates and the candidates will be invited for Personal Interview in the ratio of 1:8to the number of vacancies in order of merit based on their performance in the Written Test. The final selection panel for GDMO shall be prepared by assigning a weight of 75% for written test marks and 25% to Interview marks if written test is held.
- Applications for Sr Medical Officer- All candidates fulfilling the eligibility conditions would be called for a Personal Interview.