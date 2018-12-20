BHEL Recruitment 2018: Jobs alert! Applications invited for these posts – Check how to at careers.bhel.in

The application process was on since November 29

Candidates looking for jobs in Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)’s Trichy may note that the last date to apply for a number of posts is January 3, 2019. The company had earlier issued notification for a number of posts. It issued advertisement for fitters, welders and machinist trades. Selected candidates will be selected on fixed tenure basis. The application process was on since November 29 through official website www.careers.bhel.in.

Dates to remember

Starting Date for online application – November 29

Last Date for submission of online application – January 3, 2019

BHEL Vacancy Details

Positions: 71

Welders – 26 positions

Fitters – 38 positions

Machinist – 7 positions

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for these posts must at least be Matric / SSLC plus National Trade Certificate (NTC) plus National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) in trade of Welder/Fitter/ Machinist trades.

Please note that candidates who belong to General and OBC categories must have obtained at least 60% marks both in NTC as also in NAC. Applicants in SC category must have obtained at least 55% marks in NTC as also in NAC.

How to Apply

Those looking to apply may do so through prescribed format through the website www.apprenticeship.gov.in and web.bhelhyd.co.in on or before January 3, 2019.