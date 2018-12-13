BHEL Recruitment 2018: Jobs alert! 142 apprentice posts up for grabs; apply online at official website www.careers.bhel.in

Last date for submitting online applications for BHEL apprentice is 20 December 2018.

BHEL apprentice: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Trichy has invited online applications for the recruitment of Artisans in Welders, Fitters and Machinist trades. The engagement will be on fixed tenure basis. Interested candidates can apply for the post till 20 December 2018 at the official website at www.careers.bhel.in. The Tiruchirappalli-based complex of BHEL manufactures boilers and a wide range of power plant equipment for the power sector. The unit employs a workforce of around 7500 employees.

There is a provision for upper age limit i.e. 32 years (as on 01/11/2018) for all candidates. There is an age relaxation for candidates in various categories.

Important dates:-

Last date for submitting online applications – 20 December 2018

BHEL Apprentice details:-

Artisans – 71 Posts

Welders – 26 Posts

Fitters – 38 Posts

Machinist – 7 Posts

Eligibility criteria:-

Applicants seeking to apply for the post should hold Matric/SSLC plus National Trade Certificate (NTC) plus National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) in the respective trade of Welder/Fitter/Machinist.

How to Apply for BHEL Jobs 2018:-

Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format through www.apprenticeship.gov.in and web.bhelhyd.co.in on or before 20 December 2018.

Monthly compensation:-

Candidates who pass the selection process will be paid a consolidated amount of Rs. 34,300 at the initial year of fixed tenure. The tenure is likely to be enhanced on the revision of wages of workmen. The amount will be increased on completion of each year of service.